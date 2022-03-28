Clean Canaveral completes inaugural LNG bunkering

The largest Jones Act LNG bunker barge thus far delivered, the 5,500-cubic-meter Clean Canaveral, has completed its inaugural LNG bunkering in Jacksonville, Fla. The vessel operates with the recently delivered tug Polaris as an articulated tug barge (ATB) unit and is owned by Polaris New Energy LLC, a subsidiary of Seaside LNG Holdings.

The Clean Canaveral then transferred approximately 600 metric tons of LNG to cool-down and bunker the tanker Eagle Brasilia, owned by AET Tankers.

“As expected, the Clean Canaveral performed very well during the bunkering process. The McAllister Towing crew operating the ATB, our vendors, regulatory agencies, JAXPORT and Polaris worked seamlessly together to ensure we were prepared for a successful bunkering,” said Tom Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Operations for Seaside. “In addition, the working relationship between AET, its ship-manager, Eaglestar, and the crew on the ATB was key to the safe transfer of LNG. We greatly appreciate AET’s confidence in our ability to safely conduct this inaugural bunkering.”

“AET has invested in dual-fuel shipping,” said John Lindquist, GAC Bunker Fuels’ Head of LNG Bunkering. “With their support, GAC demonstrates our journey to decarbonization with LNG, upholding our commitment to zero oil-based bunker sales by January 1, 2030, and fulfilling our goals, which are aligned to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Getting to Zero Coalition. We thank JAX LNG, Polaris New Energy and its partners for executing a safe operation, while we explore more ways to serve the United States southeast region with the Clean Canaveral.”