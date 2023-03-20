17th annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum kicks off Written by Heather Ervin









Capital Link’s 17th annual International Shipping Forum kicks off today at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. The Forum is held in partnership with Citi and in cooperation with NYSE and Nasdaq.

The Forum will examine the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today, featuring a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies’ annual results.

Discussions will include topics of critical relevance to the industry geopolitics, energy security, easing COVID restrictions in China and its impact, environmental regulations, technology, sanctions and tariffs, access to capital and more. One-on-one meetings will be held between institutional investors and senior executives of shipping companies in parallel to the Forum.