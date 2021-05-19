SENER releases new version of FORAN

Spanish engineering and technology specialist SENER has launched ths launched the new V80R4.0 version of its ship design system FORAN, which is currently licensed at more than 150 shipyards and design offices in 40 countries.

The V80R4.0 version is the result of almost two years of developments, and incorporates important new functionalities in all design disciplines, improves many existing ones, and at the same time facilitates the digitalization of shipyards and their design and production processes.

One of the main features of the new version is the adoption of a new visualization engine, that provides:

New functionalities and improvements are available in all modules. These include:

Dynamic highlight of elements

New selective mode

New mouse-integrated navigation mode

Compatibility with most modern graphic libraries

New user preferences file editor

HLR and HLD representation methods

Availablity of snap points

Transparent mode for real limits

Raytracing display mode

New intact and damage stability criteria for special ships

Automatic generation of damage conditions

Definition of friction coefficient for dynamic launching calculations

Usability in applicability (management of sister ships)

Automatic simplification of imported CAD models

New module for generation of cutting sequences

New context for previewing of cutting sequences

Welds management

New module for generation and edition of isometrics

Variable-radius bended pipe pieces

Impact control for modifications

Interactive comparison of routes for cables

Verification of cables routing efficiency

Detection of cable overfilled or overweighed segments

Fourth generation integration (interoperability) with PLM systems

API providing external, remote and read-only access to FORAN data for user applications

Enhancement of FORAN Assistant capabilities (AI)

The V80R4.0 version includes tools allowing the migration of projects from previous versions, facilitating the updates of user installations.