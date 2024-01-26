SNAME is Hiring for Position of Executive Director Written by









The Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers, (SNAME) is seeking an experienced marine professional to fill the Executive Director role at our Alexandria, VA office. This person is the chief administrative officer of the Society with responsibilities for overall strategic management, tactical administration, and the operations of the Sections, Headquarters and its professional staff.

SNAME was founded in 1893 as a technical and engineering Society that supports maritime professions including naval architecture, marine engineering, shipbuilding, offshore, and related industries. We are international with 4300 plus members in active local professional and student sections that host events designed to stimulate professional development, create and distribute technical content, and lead our profession. We publish academic and contemporary business works and host a modern web presence. We are also expanding our educational, professional development, outreach, and scholarship portfolio. Our members can be found in all lifecycle phases of ships, boats, and other water borne assets. Our main office is in Alexandria, VA. and we have a regional office in Athens, Greece.

The Executive Director receives direction from and reports to the Society’s President and the Executive Committee. The Executive Director is charged with supporting the strategic direction of the Society and for overseeing the daily operations to ensure SNAME achieves its strategic and financial objectives. The Executive Director manages the departmental activities of finance and accounting, membership, knowledge management, education, symposia, SNAME website, and technical and professional development programs as well as human resource functions, and the employee benefits program for SNAME staff. He/she assumes leadership responsibilities for special projects and new Society initiatives and represents the Society at conferences, tradeshows, and special events. The Executive Director should have the ability to service the current needs of membership while also identifying trends and issues of significance and bringing solution recommendations to the Executive Committee for consideration and approval.

Candidates for this position will have at least 8 to 10 years of relevant senior level leadership experience. Demonstrated successful experience and comfort in all or most areas of staff management, marketing, board relations, governance and external relations is essential. The ideal candidate will have a good understanding of effective fiscal management and administration, and will demonstrate the capacity to build widespread support for an organization through collaborative efforts with partners, allies and other stakeholders. Experience working with an Executive Committee or serving on a board will be highly valuable. It is preferred that candidates have experience in or direct knowledge of the Maritime Industry. The candidate is expected to have the following experience and competencies:

Positive, engaged, professional personal interaction with members is required.

Demonstrated verbal and written communication skills.

Bachelor’s Degree required, Advanced degree a plus.

Significant experience in upper management and/or executive level responsibilities in industry, an association, or organization.

Experience in a professional society preferred

Experience with establishing a high performing team/delegation base and delegating work accordingly Attention to accuracy and detail required.

Comfortable with modern communications and computing tools, especially Microsoft Office applications, Adobe Acrobat, and working in a web-based environment.

Comfortable with using current Social Media tools.

Collaborative team worker with strong solution-oriented work ethic.

Qualified candidates should submit a formal letter of application and a resume with salary history and references by e-mail to Rick S. Spaulding at Spauldrs58@gmail.com. All submittals will be maintained in confidence. SNAME is an equal opportunity employer and offers a competitive salary and excellent benefits.