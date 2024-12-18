Thomas Kazakos to be next ICS secretary general

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has appointed Thomas A. Kazakos as its next secretary general, replacing Guy Platten who will be stepping down in June 2025. Kazakos has been director general of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, the representative ICS national-member association, since 1995.

“After a thorough search and interview process my board is delighted to confrm the appointment of Thomas Kazakos to this important position for our industry, said ICS chairman Emanuele Grimaldi. “The coming decade will be pivotal for our industry, and it was important that we got the right person to lead ICS. Thomas brings a wealth of experience of the ICS community and the entire shipping industry. He is the ideal candidate to build on the great work that Guy has delivered over the past six plus years.

The recruitment process was undertaken by the international search firm Odgers Berndtson with members of the ICS board from across the world involved in the interview process.

“I am very proud to have been selected to become the next secretary general of ICS taking over from Guy next June,” said Kazakos. “In my role with the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, I have seen first-hand and have contributed to the vital work that ICS undertakes. The coming years will be ones of significant change for our industry and members, and it is vital that we have a strong and resilient organization to ably represent their views. The IMO’s decarbonization agenda is obviously front and centre for our industry and I know ICS is working closely with the IMO, governments and other stakeholders, to develop a credible system to support the transition. But there is so much more to do and I am excited to be given this opportunity to lead the amazing team at ICS and to work with our members as we address the many challenges that our industry encounters.”

“The last six plus years have undoubtably been the most rewarding of my career and it has been a privilege to have been secretary general,” said Platten. “I am so proud in the way that the ICS team has stepped up to the many challenges thrown at us and the way that our industry has changed from one that too often just responded, to an industry that seeks to shape its future. During my time as secretary general, I have been supported by two wonderful chairmen, Emanuele Grimaldi and Esben Poulsson, along with an engaged and dedicated board and their associations. We have been able to strengthen the team at ICS and I am immensely proud of what they have achieved and what we will achieve before I finally step down next June at our AGM and conference in Athens. I know that Thomas will have a great team around him when he takes over the reins and I wish him and them fair winds and following seas”

Kazakos studied at the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom obtaining a bachelor’s degree in law (LL.B) and a master‘s degree in European and international trade law (LL.M).

He began his professional career at the Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation prior to joining the Cyprus Shipping Chamber. Internationally Kazakos has represented Cyprus on the board of ICS and the European Community Shipowners’ Association (ECSA) in addition to being an administrative board member of the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA).