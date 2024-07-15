UKMTO reports multiple Houthi attacks involving two merchant vessels Written by Nick Blenkey









Despite efforts to deter them, multiple Houthi attacks continue to make Red Sea transits a risky business. UKMTO today reported attacks involving two merchant vessels. In the most recent, which took place at 12.00 UTC, 97 nautical miles northwest of Al Hudayah, Yemen, the master of a vessel reported being attacked by an uncrewed surface vessel that impacted the port side of his ship, causing some damage and light smoke. The vessel was reported safe and proceeding to its next port of call.

That came after UNCTAD earlier reported multiple Houthi attacks on another vessel, 70 nautical miles southwest of Al Hudayah.

The master first reported that, at 8.01 UTC a missile had exploded in close proximity to his ship, with two further missiles exploding in close proximity at 8.45 UTC.

One hour later, at 9.45 UTC, the master reported the ship as being attacked by three small blue and white vessels, two with persons on board and one unmanned. The unmanned craft collided with the ship twice and the two manned craft fired at it.

UKMTO reports that the ship took “self-protective measures” and after 15 minutes the small craft departed and the vessel and crew were reported safe and proceeding to the next port of call.

On July 14 2024 in the Gulf of Aden, HS PSARA 🇬🇷, while providing close protection to a merchant vessel, effectively detected and engaged a fleet of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), in accordance with the Rules of Engagement (ROEs) in effect. At least one UAV was intercepted, and… pic.twitter.com/iRo5li5Qbn — EUNAVFOR ASPIDES (@EUNAVFORASPIDES) July 14, 2024

These incidents came after Al Arabiya reported the Houthis as saying Sunday that they had conducted two military operations, one in the Gulf of Aden and one in Eilat at the southern tip of Israel.

According to Al Arabiya, the Houthi military spokesperson said that the group had targeted the Israeli ship MSC UNIFIC in the Gulf of Aden with ballistic missiles and drones in addition to attacking military targets in Eilat with drones.

Today’s attacks came despite CENTCOM efforts to take out Houthi weapons on the ground on Sunday, and EU Navfor ASPIDES reporting that same day that, while providing close protection to a merchant vessel, the Greek frigate HS Para had “effectively detected and engaged a fleet of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), in accordance with the Rules of Engagement (ROEs) in effect. At least one UAV was intercepted, and the others left the area.”