Newark car carrier: Post fire salvage effort makes progress

A month ago, responders were still working to extinguish the fire that erupted on the the Grimaldi Deep Sea RO/RO vessel Grande Costa d’Avorio in Port Newark, July 5. Now, the Coast Guard reports that post fire salvage and recovery operations continue at an efficient pace.

To date, all vehicles have been removed from the cargo decks of the ship, as have all 134 freestanding containers that were located beyond the area affected by the fire.

In addition to the ongoing cargo removal operations, teams have conducted risk assessments for environmental protection and maintaining ship stability.

At this stage, the vessel remains in a stable condition and no fuel oil or hazardous material has released into the marine environment.

“Our partnerships played a crucial role in the swift response to the initial fire, and we continue to work jointly during this phase of recovery operations to accomplish significant milestones toward the completion of salvage operations,” said Capt. Zeita Merchant, the Federal On-Scene Coordinator and Captain of the Port of New York and New Jersey, “all stakeholders involved are laser-focused to ensuring the safety of the public and response personnel, mitigating environmental impacts and minimizing any impacts to the marine transportation system.”

A comprehensive formal investigation is underway determine the root causes and contributing factors leading to the shipboard fire, in which two Newark firefighters, Wayne Brooks Jr., 49, and Augusto “Augie” Acabou, 45. died. Five other firefighters were injured combating the blaze, including those from other municipalities. The fire was finally declared extinguished July 11.

The investigation will be led by the Coast Guard in tandem with federal, state, and local entities including the National Transportation Safety Board, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, New Jersey State Fire Marshal, New Jersey State Police, Newark Fire Arson Division, Essex County Prosecutor and a host of safety agencies to ensure we gain a critical and necessary understanding of the incident. Due to the investigation, access to the area is now restricted, including to media.

The Coast Guard says that it will provide regular updates regarding the progress of salvage operations, investigation findings, and any necessary actions to ensure the ongoing safety and security of maritime operations at Port Newark.

NETHERLANDS INVESTIGATION

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Atlantic, in the port of Eemshaven, post fire salvage and recovery efforts continue on board the Shoei Kisen Panama-flagged pure car carrier Fremantle Highway.

Broadcaster RTL Nederlands is quoting Smit Salvage managing director Richard Janssen as saying that salvage teams report that “at least from the visual inspection,” the cars inside the Fremantle Highway are “somewhat or reasonably in normal condition” though those on the higher decks “thave been damaged to such an extent that they are in any case no longer usable.” He emphasized that the cars will still be viewed by the manufacturers, who will ultimately advise the recovery company what to do with them.

The broadcaster quotes Janssen as saying that the engine room of the Fremantle Highway is still intact and that “that is an important contribution to the considerations that the shipowner will have whether to repair the ship or eventually offer it for recycling.”

The Dutch Safety Board will start an exploratory investigation into the fire on board the that broke out at 11.45 p.m., July 25. The focus will be on how the emergency services response began started and developed immediately after the fire.

Chris van Dam, chairman of the Dutch Safety Board, said: “In this exploratory investigation, we have the same powers as when we decide to conduct a definitive investigation, so we can interview various parties involved. If the results of this exploratory study give reason to do so, we may decide to continue the study.”

The formal investigation into the fire, which killed a crew member, is being led by the Panamanian authorities. The Dutch Safety Board is already working with Panama on that investigation. The exploratory investigation into the response will take place alongside the Panamanian investigation into the fire.