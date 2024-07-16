New DIA report on Iranian Houthi weapons sourcing

Despite continuing efforts by CENTCOM to destroy Houthi weapons on the ground before they can be used to attack merchant ships, the Yemen-based terrorist group seems to have little trouble in acquiring more, as seen in the incidents that we reported on yesterday, and which we have now updated to include the identities of the vessels attacked.

Iran is, of course, a major supplier of Houthi weapons and the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has released a new report providing a visual comparison of Iranian weapons and weapon components intercepted in transit to the Houthis in Yemen.

The report, “Seized At Sea: Iranian Weapons Smuggled to the Houthis,” provides visual evidence the weapons and weapon components interdicted in transit to the Houthis January 11 and 28 are of Iranian origin, showcasing Iran’s enablement of the Houthis’ attack campaign against commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Critical components of various missiles were seized and, upon further analysis, found to share near-identical features with Iranian missile systems. Between 2015 and 2024, the United States and its partners have interdicted at least 20 Iranian smuggling vessels, seizing ballistic, cruise, and surface-to-air missile components, antitank guided missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and other illicit weapons destined for the Houthis.

DIA assesses the Houthis have used Iran-supplied weapons to conduct more than 100 land- and sea-based attacks across the Middle East, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden.

DIA says it has released the new report on Houthi weapon sourcing to enhance public understanding of Iran’s malign activities and to provide insights into Department of Defense and national security issues. The report, it says, advances U.S. intelligence efforts to display the clear connections between Iranian weapons and the weapons used in Houthi attacks.

Read the DIA report HERE: