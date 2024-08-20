Vale completes world’s first rotor sail installation on capesize bulk carrier Written by Heather Ervin









Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and Vale International SA (VALE), based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, announced that a 200,000-ton class bulk carrier, currently employed under a mid–term contract for transportation of iron ore for Vale, has been successfully retrofitted with two 35- by 5-meter Norsepower Rotor Sails and marked its first call at Ponta da Madeira, Brazil. MOL and Vale first announced this project over a year ago.



This is the world’s first case of rotor sails on a capesize bulk carrier. The vessel is expected to achieve about 6-10% fuel and GHG emissions reductions on the Brazil to Far East routes, combined with voyage optimization technology.



MOL has established the “MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2” and has set the target of achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. One of the key actions to achieve this target is the “introduction of clean energy, further energy-saving technologies,” which includes installing wind propulsion systems.



MOL Group will contribute not only to the reduction of GHG emissions from its own group, but also to the reduction and decarbonization of society as a whole through the safe management and efficient operation of its environmentally friendly fleet that combines wind propulsion technology.



Vale is committed to supporting the maritime industry in achieving the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) decarbonization targets. Aligned with the ambition of the Paris Agreement, Vale also has a target of a 15% reduction in scope 3 emissions by 2035, related to the value chain, of which shipping emissions are a part, since the ships are not owned by the company.



Focused on adopting and leveraging technologies and fleet modernization to reduce GHG emissions, Vale created the Ecoshipping program, an R&D initiative based on strong partnerships with shipowners. Since 2018, the company has been operating second-generation Valemaxes (capacity of 400,000 tons) and, since 2019, Guaibamaxes (capacity of 325,000 tons)—these vessels are among the most efficient in the world. As part of the Ecoshipping program, Vale developed innovative energy-efficient projects, such as the rotor sails project, and a pioneering project to incorporate multi-fuel tanks on iron ore carriers.



MOL and Vale will continue to work towards both the stable transportation of iron ore and the reduction of GHG emissions with the help of Norsepower, to contribute to the realization of a low-carbon society.