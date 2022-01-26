Niels Stolt-Nielsen to step down as CEO of tanker group Written by Nick Blenkey









In a change at the top of tanker and bulk logistics specialist Stolt-Nielsen Limited, Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen is to step down as CEO of the company, whose interests include a 45% stake in Avenir LNG. He will continue to serve in the CEO role and as a director on the board until a successor is appointed. Subject to shareholder approval, he will then assume the role of chairman of the board, replacing Samuel Cooperman, who has served as chairman since 2016 and will remain as a board director, chairman of the audit committee and a member of the compensation committee.

Niels Stolt-Nielsen has served as CEO of Stolt-Nielsen Limited since November 2000 and has been a director since 1996.

“I joined Stolt-Nielsen in 1990 and have served as CEO since 2000,” he said. “It has been a privilege to lead and work with talented and dedicated individuals throughout the organization for so long. However, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside and let a fresh pair of hands take the company forward. I am announcing my intention today to allow the board sufficient time to appoint my successor and to allow for a smooth handover. I intend to continue to work closely with the board and the leadership team to ensure the successful continuity of the businesses to the benefit of all stakeholders. I have dedicated my career to Stolt-Nielsen Limited and will continue to do so in the future.”