Singapore LNG bunkering picks up pace

FueLNG reports that it carried out over 460 LNG fueling operations in Singapore in 2021. These included ship-to-ship (STS) and truck-to-ship bunkering, and truck-to-industry operations.

The company, which is a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) and Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd, is currently the only provider of STS bunkering in Singapore and has completed 24 STS bunkering operations since March 2021.

“As the leading provider of LNG bunkering in Singapore, FueLNG has been delivering reliable, economical, and value-added LNG solutions for customers despite the operational challenges posed by the pandemic,” said Chris Ong, chairman of FueLNG and CEO of Keppel O&M. “We are seeing strong demand for LNG in Singapore for bunkering and other industrial uses. FueLNG, with its technical expertise and experience, is well-positioned to capture these opportunities.”

“Conducting safe ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operations in Singapore is important for the continued growth of LNG as a fuel in shipping, and our remarkable progress in 2021 shows FueLNG’s commitment to this,” said Tahir Faruqui, general manager, Shell Global Downstream LNG. “Shell believes LNG is the first step to decarbonize the shipping sector, as it offers immediate emissions reduction. But it doesn’t stop there. LNG is a fuel in transition as it has the potential to get to net zero emissions through bio-LNG and synthetic LNG (from green hydrogen). We look forward to continued growth in LNG bunkering in Singapore and at other key ports around the world.”

SHIP-TO-SHIP (STS) BUNKERING

Since its first STS bunkering operation in March 2021, FueLNG Bellina, Singapore’s first LNG bunkering vessel, has provided LNG bunkers to 24 vessels, including containerships and Aframax tankers. FueLNG undertook Asia’s first ship-to-containership LNG bunkering for the CMA CGM Scandola. It was also the first vessel in Asia to conduct simultaneous container loading and discharging operations alongside LNG bunkering operations, shortening port stay time. This first STS LNG bunkering operation by CMA CGM and FueLNG underscored both companies’ commitment to contribute to Singapore’s ambition to become a leading LNG bunkering hub in Asia. Since March, FueLNG and CMA CGM, a world leader in shipping and logistics, have performed 19 LNG bunkering operations on CMA CGM vessels, representing the majority of operations performed by FueLNG in Singapore.

FueLNG also completed Singapore’s first STS bunkering of an LNG-fueled oil tanker, Pacific Emerald, and the bunkering of several other LNG-fueled container vessels and oil tankers.

In 2022, FueLNG will start providing LNG bunkers to five LNG-fueled Newcastlemax bulk carriers that have been chartered by BHP to transport iron ore between Western Australia and China. This is part of BHP’s first LNG bunker supply agreement with Shell. FueLNG will also commence bunkering of 10 LNG-fueled VLCCs, owned by Advantage Tankers, International Seaways, and AET Tankers which are time-chartered to Shell.

In addition, FueLNG will partner Keppel O&M to undertake small-scale LNG bunkering for vessels in Singapore utilising Keppel O&M’s Floating Living Lab (FLL) from fourth quarter 2022 onwards. FueLNG Bellina will carry out the LNG loading operations into the 3,750 cubic meter Type-C storage tank onboard the FLL. This LNG will then be used to bunker dual-fueled harbor craft and small-to-large sized vessels, enabling FueLNG to serve more vessels requiring LNG as a marine fuel.

TRUCK-TO-SHIP AND TRUCK-TO-INDUSTRY OPERATIONS

In 2021, FueLNG completed around 440 TTS and truck-to-industry operations. FueLNG commenced operations to provide LNG logistics and refueling services for PSA Singapore’s fleet of 160 LNG-fueled trucks. This includes the transportation of LNG from the Singapore LNG terminal on Jurong Island to the LNG kiosk in PSA’s container terminal in Pasir Panjang.

Since deployment, the LNG-powered trucks have helped PSA reduce its carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by around 20% against the diesel variant. The trucks are used to transport containers between vessels berthed at the wharf side to the container yard.

To date, FueLNG has completed 360 TTS operations and 360 truck-to industry operations.