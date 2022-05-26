New initiative aims to make maritime more attractive for new generations of talent Written by Nick Blenkey









Launched at a meeting in Zurich, Switzerland, this week, the All Aboard Alliance has been formed to pave the way for a diverse, equitable, and inclusive maritime industry.

The All Aboard Alliance was created by a group of industry leaders following discussions at the Global Maritime Forum’s Virtual High-Level Meeting in 2020. The group is supported by the Diversity Study Group, Swiss Re and the Global Maritime Forum.

The members of the All Aboard Alliance are united by a collective ambition to make the maritime industry attractive and innovative for new generations of talent both on shore and at sea.

The backdrop for setting up the All Aboard Alliance is the fact that global seaborne trade relies on millions of people working in the maritime sector – on shore and at sea. In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and in light of changing demographics and increased global competition for talent, the maritime industry must step up its collective efforts to improve on diversity, equity and inclusion to expand the available talent pool.

“The All Aboard Alliance endeavors to significantly improve diversity, equity, and inclusion measures across the board. It is imperative at this pivotal time, where a diversity of skills and competences is paramount to innovating our way through the continuous evolution and developments in decarbonization, digitalization, and automation,” says Mikael Skov, CEO of Hafnia and co-chair of the All Aboard Alliance.

The All Aboard Alliance is designed around five principles which member companies are encouraged to implement in internal policies, procedures, and leadership practices:

Appoint a business sponsor to lead and ensure accountability of diversity, equity, and inclusion within the organization

Equip and educate people to understand their role in fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace – from senior leaders through to line managers and team members

Create and maintain an organizational culture of equity and belonging where everyone has equal opportunities to contribute and to thrive

Capture relevant data and develop insights to evaluate progress and to evolve strategic objectives

Communicate commitment and progress externally on an annual basis

“To retain its competitiveness and to successfully deal with the challenges headed our way, the maritime industry needs to increasingly work together to retain existing talent and attract new. The All Aboard Alliance is here to lead and facilitate this transformation through the collaboration and actions of its member companies, and to take the immediate steps needed to move from intent to action with an impact,” says Su Yin Anand, Head of Shipping at South32 and co-chair of the All Aboard Alliance.

Initially 26 companies have committed to the alliance: