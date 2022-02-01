Canada’s first diesel-electric laker starts maiden voyage

Canada Steamship Lines (CSL) reports that following its delivery by Chengxi Shipyard, its new purpose-designed self-unloader, M/V Nukumi sailed from Jiangyin, China, yesterday on its delivery voyage to Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Built to service Windsor Salt, the 26,000 dwt vessel will be the first diesel-electric laker and the first single point loader to operate in Canada.

CSL says that with a unique hull design, quieter machinery, single point of loading system and a shuttle boom, the new ship will bring a long-term, safe, sustainable, efficient and reliable shipping solution to the Magdalen Islands region, where it will load de-icing salt at Windsor Salt’s Mines Seleine mine and deliver it to stockpiles throughout Eastern Canada to help keep roadways safe during the winter season.

M/V Nukumi’s maiden voyage is expected to take six weeks. For more information visit mvnukumi.com.