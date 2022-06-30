Sweden’s [email protected] Shipping, a subsidiary of Aspo Group’s ESL Shipping, has declared an option for an additional electric-hybrid ice class 1A bulker from Indian shipyard Chowgule & Company Private Limited.

[email protected] placed an order for six of the 5,350 dwt ships at Chowgule in September 2021, representing an investment of about EUR 70 million (about $70 million).

The first two of the new generation, energy-efficient vessels are already under construction, with the first vessel scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2023.

Helsinki-headquartered ESL Shipping, a leading Baltic dry bulk operator, is planning to put the vessels into a long-term pooling partnership together with a group consisting of institutional and private investors.

[email protected] says that the greenhouse gas emissions, including CO2, per cargo unit transported by the electric-hybrid ships will decrease by almost 50% compared to existing ships, making the vessels the most efficient in the world in their class. The vessels’ battery packs, shore-side electricity solution and electric hybrid use will enable completely emission-free and noise-free port calls, with the ships also arriving and leavings port using only electric power.

The design work on the ships and comprehensive model tests have been carried out in cooperation with Netherlands headquartered SMB Naval Architects and Consultants.