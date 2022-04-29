Paramount Maritime launches advanced 35 meter Sentinel vessel

In a move unlikely to be welcomed by Gulf of Guinea pirates, South Africa’s Paramount Maritime recently christened the 35 meter Sentinel class patrol vessel MV Tuguemi at a ceremony in Cape Town, marking the the second inauguration of the latest 35 meter Sentinel within a few months.

The 35 meter Sentinel is a high-speed, multi-purpose naval vessel optimized for coastal patrols and cargo transfer duties, among other mission assignments.

Following the christening, the vessel will be deployed in the greater Gulf of Guinea (GoG) region, a recognized hotspot for oil and gas (O&G) piracy and kidnapping activities, often undertaken by armed militant groups.

With a length of 35 meters, a beam of 7.5 meters and draft of 2 meters, the Sentinel comfortably hosts up to six cabins for both crew and security personnel.

For mission survivability and personnel security, the Sentinel’s wheelhouse and main deck accommodation structure is fitted with composite ballistic armor while gun mounts and ballistic shields are arranged to offer robust coverage around the vessel. The vessel design offers next-generation wheelhouse protection of STANAG Level II and deckhouse ballistic protections of STANAG Level I.

Powered by three Caterpillar C32 main engines developing 1,193 kW each, the triple screw vessel has a range at economical speed of 1,300 nautical miles (NM).

The Sentinel’s 11- x 6-meter cargo deck can accommodate 20 tons of cargo or a 20-foot shipping container. A 6.5 meter semi-rigid boat can also be launched via a davit.