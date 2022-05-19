Corvus Energy to open U.S. battery factory

Underscoring the growing U.S. interest in all-electric and battery-hybrid vessels, Corvus Energy is expanding its U.S. operations by opening a new factory in Washington State.

Corvus is the leading international supplier of battery energy storage systems (BESS) for marine applications. The U.S.-based manufacturing facility, with an annual capacity of 200 MWh of stored energy capacity, will support demand for marine BESS in the Americas as the marine industry accelerates its adoption of decarbonization technology to meet global GHG emissions reduction targets.

“We have seen a significant uptake in orders from the U.S. market as well as a growing commitment from the government and industry players on reducing GHG emissions,” said Geir Bjørkeli, CEO of Corvus. “Increased capacity and production flexibility will be key to meeting anticipated growth. The U.S. factory, along with a more robust sales and service organization, will ensure that we can meet American shipowner’s goals and market demand, providing better services to the U.S. maritime industry.”

Bjørkeli said Washington State was “a natural choice” for Corvus due to the presence of a strong maritime cluster, the state’s focus on green shipping, and its proximity to the company’s large team near Vancouver, Canada,”

“We know that a U.S. presence and close collaboration with shipyards, shipowners, Washington Maritime Blue and other suppliers and service providers foster innovation across the entire industry and build valuable competence,” said Bjørkeli. “This will work as an accelerator to create local, green jobs.”

The new U.S. factory will be located just north of Seattle in the Port of Bellingham.

Corvus Energy is a multi-national operation with a strong presence in the fastest-growing markets for maritime decarbonization technology. Corvus has existing battery factories in Bergen, Norway and in Richmond, British Columbia, and a sales and service network serving Europe, North America and Asia.

With Corvus’ factory and its battery R&D team nearby in Richmond, British Columbia, the new U.S.-based factory, as well as expanding U.S. sales and service team, will have access world-class expertise.

Forecasts predict a huge increase in demand as decarbonization pushes forward, estimating a $800 million market for maritime energy storage systems in 2030.

Corvus has the largest installed base of maritime ESS—more than 600 projects that have accumulated millions of operating hours. Its ESS are already deployed in more than 30 vessels in North America, as well as 29 hybrid port cranes and 11 land-based drilling rigs.

Recently, Corvus has seen increased demand in the tug industry and is supplying solutions for the first all-electric tugs in both Canada and the U.S.: The HaiSea Marine tugs that will serve the LNG export terminal in Kitimat B.C. and the Crowley eWolf currently being built at Master Boatbuilders that will serve the port of San Diego.

Corvus says it expects continued strong growth in all market segments, in particular: offshore wind and O&G support vessels, tugs and workboats, RoPax and RO/RO ferries, tour boats and passenger ferries, and coastal and inland cargo vessels.