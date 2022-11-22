ICS launches new guide to help owners and operators navigate EEXI and CII Written by Nick Blenkey









To help decision makers chart their way through the major technical and operational changes they face in achieving the CO2 reduction targets for 2030 agreed by the IMO, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has published what it says is the industry’s first definitive guide to the IMO GHG regulations

Called “Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions: A Guide to IMO Regulatory Compliance,” the publication guides readers through the first step on the route to decarbonization: preparing for compliance with the IMO regulatory framework, and in particular, the 2021 amendments to MARPOL Annex VI. It is the first of what will be a developing portfolio of guidance and support for the industry.

“The number one priority facing owners and operators is reducing emissions, while maintaining safe and efficient operations,” says Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping. “It is essential that decision makers have access to the best expert advice possible on the implications of new legislation. Unlike much that can be found on this topic, the information provided in the ICS Guide highlights and emphasizes how these changes will directly affect shipping, and the decisions that owners and operators must make today.”

Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions: A Guide to IMO Regulatory Compliance covers

Reductions of carbon intensity through the use of the Energy Efficiency Design Index for new ships (EEDI) and the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI)

Submission of the Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plans (SEEMP) for external audit and statutory certification; and

Use of operational Carbon Intensity Indicators (CIIs) and the collection and submission of operational data, with ships being designated annually with an ‘A to E’ rating.

Modification of existing ships, including information for naval architects.



Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions: A Guide to IMO Regulatory Compliance is priced at GBP150 (about $180) and can be obtained though the ICS bookshop.