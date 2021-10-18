ClassNK makes IMO GBS archiving more convenient

In response to user feedback, ClassNK has significantly simplified the procedures for uploading data such as ship plans to the ClassNK Archive Center (NKAC). The NKAC service was launched in 2016 to help shipowners and shipbuilders comply with IMO goal-based ship construction standards (GBS). Applicable to bulk carriers and oil tankers of 150 meters length and over completed on or after July 1, 2020, the standards require the storage of Ship Construction File (SCF) data onboard the vessel and/or onshore.

NKAC fully complies with IMO GBS requirements and its information security management system is certified to ISO/IEC 27001:2013). with ClassNK implementing advanced security systems, such as intrusion prevention, remote data protection and more.

Since its launch, NKAC has become widely used as a system that balances the needs of shipowners and the protection of the information of intellectual property holders such as shipbuilders. Around 40% of all the ships currently using NKAC are nonhe ships are non-ClassNK classed.

In addition to making the latest system updates, ClassNK has also introduced flexible price plans to meet each user’s situation.