WIMOs hosts biggest event to date

The Women in Maritime Operations (WIMOs) third annual clay shoot event saw 50% more teams participate on March 21 at Providence Plantation in Rosharon, Texas, than last year. In total, 56 companies sponsored the event and more than 350 attended to enjoy food, music and networking despite the rain.

“The industry support was incredibly overwhelming and we sold out in record time,” says Taylor Dickerson, WIMOs president and former Marine Log Top Women in Maritime honoree. “The shooting resumed in the afternoon and our teams did not disappoint. They stuck it out with us and made the event a success. We are so grateful to our sponsors, members and especially to all the amazing volunteers that stepped up to help overcome the morning weather. Without our supporters, we would not be able to carry out our mission to ‘Educate, Elevate and Engage’ women in the maritime industry.”

The rain didn’t stop WIMOs sponsors from enjoying the event.

ABOUT WIMOs

In 2017, Kasey Eckstein and Jenna Gaudet started doing business together in maritime operations. In doing so, they realized the need for an organization that catered towards female professionals in maritime operations, thus leading to the formation of Women in Maritime Operations (WIMOs).

Founded by Eckstein, a former Marine Log Top Women in Maritime honoree, and co-founded by Gaudet in New Orleans, La.—a prime location due to the tight knit maritime community and the city’s relative size. Initially, WIMOs was an intimate environment. But within a few months, the organization continued to gain support from women in the industry and local maritime companies. Before the end of the year, WIMOs held regular meetings with 30-plus attendees.

Within a year of forming, women living in other regions started reaching out to Eckstein and Gaudet about joining WIMOs. At this point, the founders realized that WIMOs needed to expand from a local to a national organization. At that time, Eckstein, who now runs Eckstein Trade & Transport to help recruit women into maritime positions, was in sales traveling nonstop. To determine the optimal locations and leadership teams for additional chapters, she made a point to meet with female leaders in maritime operations in each city she visited. She knew that if new WIMOs chapters were to become successful then a strong, local “champion” would need to be established.

To meet the growing interest, the organization restructured in January 2019 resulting in the WIMOs National Board and the Southern Louisiana Chapter. Its second chapter, the West Kentucky Chapter, formed in Paducah, Ky., in April 2019. The third chapter, the Houston Chapter, formed in Houston, Texas, in November 2019. The Houston chapter is now the largest WIMOs chapter, with over 350 members. Several other chapters would soon follow across the country.

WIMOs Today

Today, WIMOs has expanded across 26 states and reached more than 950 members from over 250 companies. In April 2023, Taylor Dickerson was named the new association president.

Dickerson serves as the vice president of the project management office for Kirby Corporation, where she is responsible for managing the portfolio of executive level projects in environmental sustainability, technology advancement and innovation, mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategy, process improvement and efficiency, analytics, and more.

She started her career in the maritime industry in 2008 (15+ years experience) with Kirby and has served in many roles within logistics, sales, operations, maintenance, safety, finance, and most recently, special projects.

Her professional passions include adding value through innovation and efficiency, creating unique strategic solutions, and empowering and mentoring women. She currently is a volunteer mentor for the WIMOs Mentorship Program, as well as serves on the selection committee.

“The last year has been our greatest year yet with close to 100% growth in membership,” adds Dickerson. “I could not be prouder of this organization and the amazing impact we are having throughout the maritime industry. We have more interest, support and engagement than ever with seven new seed chapters throughout the country.”