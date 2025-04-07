Stevens Towing announces leadership promotions

Yonges Island, S.C.-headquartered fourth-generation family-owned Stevens Towing Company has announced several key leadership promotions,

Bos Smith has been promoted to vice president. With more than 36 years of dedicated service to Stevens Towing, Smith has been instrumental in driving growth and maintaining strong client relationships. His extensive knowledge of the company and maritime industry have made him an invaluable asset to the company’s success.

Ross Miller has been named vice president of sales and business development. A Beaufort native with a lifelong passion for the maritime industry, Miller brings a deep understanding of the field and an unwavering commitment to fostering new business opportunities. His efforts have been, and will continue to be, instrumental in securing high-profile projects that will further position Steven’s Towing as a leader in shipyard, logistics, and heavy lift services.

Kurt Olsen, a member of the Stevens Towing team for eight years, has been promoted to vice president of shipyard operations. Olsen’s leadership, technical expertise and commitment to operational excellence have been critical to the success of the Stevens Towing shipyard operations. In this expanded role, Olsen will continue to oversee and optimize shipyard performance.

Joining the leadership team as vice president of marine operations is Captain Ben Peterson, a seasoned professional with over 30 years of marine experience. Captain Peterson has an extensive background as a vessel captain and in senior management roles, having sailed across all American coastlines, the Great Lakes, and international waters. In his new role, Captain Peterson will oversee the safety and operations of all floating equipment, ensuring marine operations remain safe and efficient.

“As a family-owned company founded in 1913, we have long been committed to serving customers with excellence and building a world-class team,” said Johnson Stevens, president of Stevens Towing. “These leadership changes position us for continued success, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the maritime industry while upholding our legacy of providing a good place to work and support our families and our community.”

Recent Stevens Towing projects Include:

Nexans subsea cable operation: Stevens Towing’s Pier K facility in Charleston, S.C., supported Nexans in a major subsea cable operation, modifying the Stevens 2502 barge to transload cable onto the Nexans Skagerrak cable lay vessel. During this project, Pier K was modified under a facility security plan which allowed it to host foreign vessels.

Haig Point Infrastructure project: Stevens Towing partnered with APAC-Atlantic, Inc. to transport 90 truckloads of asphalt to Haig Point on Daufuskie Island, S.C. This 5-day project focused on paving and patching the Haig Point golf course paths and parking lot, requiring six barge runs to move trucks and equipment between Hutchinson Island, SC, and Daufuskie, S.C. To accommodate the island’s unique logistical challenges, Stevens Towing also provided a transition barge for efficient loading and unloading at all tide levels.

Caisson delivery: Stevens Towing transported a 600+ ton caisson for Steel America from Norfolk, Va., to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Me., using the Stevens 2501 barge with offshore towing by Stevens Towing’s Sea Crescent. This project supported the U.S. Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP)

Wind tower transport: Stevens Towing partnered with Ceres Barge Line to deliver a load of massive wind tower sections traveling from Houston, Texas, to Edenton, N.C. This project involved navigating a 155-mile inland route, 8 bridge transits, and tight clearances with precision and coordination.