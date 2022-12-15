VIDEO: Port of LA reports softer cargo volume

Cargo volume remained soft at the Port of Los Angeles in November as the port handled 639,344 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEU), a 21% decrease from November 2021. Overall, the port has handled 7% less cargo in the first 11 months of 2022 compared to last year’s all-time record.

“Imports into the United States have begun to level off, in addition to cargo that has shifted away from West Coast ports due to protracted labor negotiations,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka told a media briefing. “In the months ahead, we’re going to have to work harder and smarter to earn cargo back. Every ship, every train, every truck needs to be handled with the top-level service our customers expect and deserve.”

November 2022 loaded imports reached 307,080 TEUs, down 24% compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 90,116 TEUs, an increase of 9% compared to last November. Empty containers landed at 242,148 TEUs, a 26% year-over-year decline.

Current and historical cargo data, including fiscal year-end totals, are available here.

Meantime, watch the latest Port of Los Angeles cargo briefing: