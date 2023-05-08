Port Houston now at No. 5 spot in U.S. container port rankings

Port Houston jumped from No. 7 to No. 5 in the ranking of top U.S. container ports in terms of TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) handled in 2022, Port Houston chairman Ric Campo announced at the Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority regular meeting held on May 2.

The port authority cites the Journal of Commerce as saying that Port Houston ranked No. 5 in loaded imports and No. 3 in loaded export containers for 2022. Growth continued across all trade lanes, Transpacific was the top trade lane for loaded imports and grew 25.7% in 2022. Transatlantic was the top trade lane for loaded exports, increasing by 20.5% in 2022.

In his monthly report to the commission, executive director Roger Guenther provided an update on the current level of activity across Port Houston’s public terminals.

“Our activity remains solid, and I am proud and thankful for our team here at Port Houston that continues to deliver the quantity and quality of output that makes us successful each and every day,” said Guenther, “The results of cargo activities have continued to remain solid through Port Houston facilities during the first quarter this year, overall tonnage is up 4% through March compared to last year collectively for all of our terminals.”

Container activity showed an increase of 3% year-to-date, and steel remained relatively flat for the year, down only 2%, Guenther said.

That sounded a more positive note than his remarks back in March this year when he warned of a softening in container demand.

In its continuing commitment to investing in the future, the port commission acted on items on the May 2 agenda for various operations, infrastructure, and other contracts totaling more than $30 million.