MARAD: Another $234.3 million added to port infrastructure grant funding

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) has announced that up to $684.3 million is now available for Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) grants. The grants will be awarded, on a competitive basis, to projects that improve the safety, efficiency, and reliability of the movement of goods into, out of, around, or within a port.

On February 23, 2022, MARAD issued a notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) announcing the availability of $450 million for the PIDP program under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The FY 2022 Appropriations Act appropriated an additional $234.3 million in funding for the program and this money has been added to the NOFO.

ONCE-IN-A-GENERATION INVESTMENT

“Under President Biden’s leadership, we are making a once-in-a-generation investment in our ports and intermodal infrastructure to move goods faster, strengthen supply chain resiliency, support economic vitality at both the national and regional levels, and address climate change and environmental justice impacts,” said Acting Maritime Administrator Lucinda Lessley.

The $684.3 million in funding for FY 2022 PIDP grants is the highest level of funding ever made available for the program. Projects that improve the movement of goods to, through, and around ports at coastal seaports, inland river ports, and Great Lakes ports are eligible to receive funding. In addition, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law also expanded the list of eligible projects to explicitly include projects that reduce or eliminate port-related criteria pollutant or greenhouse gas emissions.

Applications for the grants continue to be due on May 16, 2022 by 11:59 p.m. EST, and previously submitted applications can be revisited due to the amendment following the increase in funding.

To be eligible for a grant award, a project must meet all the requirements of the PIDP as described in the NOFO. For more information on the eligible projects, please visit here.