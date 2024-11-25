Pamela Maxwell joins IRPT’s We Work The Waterways staff

Pamela Maxwell has joined the We Work The Waterways (WWW) team at Inland Rivers, Ports & Terminals (IRPT) as assistant program director. She brings with her 24 years of education and leadership experience..

Maxwell received her bachelor of education degree, with areas of concentration in science and social studies from Mississippi University for women. She continued her education by earning a master of education/literacy degree from Mississippi State University.

Maxwell joins IRPT from Delta State University, where she served as an adjunct professor within the department of education, leadership, and research as well as Presbyterian Day School where she began and led the students services program.

“Together with Errin Howard, WWW program director, we are excited for Pam to inspire a new generation of maritime employees,” says IRPT. “Pam brings a wonderful calming light to every room that she walks into. We are very excited to see how this light shines at our WWW Industry Interaction Days, where we often times have over 500 different high school students who all come to participate in learning about our industry. As you can imagine this is no easy task. But through Pam’s leadership and experience we are so thrilled to have her a part of this team and round out our skills and abilities.”