IRPT gives South Louisiana high schoolers a taste of the waterways

Last week, Inland River Ports and Terminals (IRPT) gave hundreds of South Louisiana high schoolers the opportunity to learn more about the importance of waterborne transportation and the diversity of career opportunities open on the waterways.

A Maritime Industry Interaction Day, held March 6 & 7 at the Port of South Louisiana, and Cargill, Inc. by IRPT’s We Work the Waterways program gave high school students from St. John the Baptist Parish and surrounding areas an immersive interaction that featured visually engaging presentations and allowed them to experience firsthand maritime skills such as line throwing and knot tying.

“For decades, Louisiana’s strategic location on the Mississippi River has attracted industry and businesses that have created thousands of jobs for River Parish families,” said Port of South Louisiana CEO Paul Matthews. “Port of South Louisiana is proud to once again host this spectacular event that exposes Louisiana high school students to high paying jobs and career paths that are available to them upon graduation. We Work the Waterways opens doors to create generational wealth for families, helps to build a skilled workforce for industry that keeps our kids right here at home in Louisiana.”

“IRPT’s Career Development Program, We Work the Waterways, focuses on four things: promote, market, encourage and education,” said the organization’s career development program director, Errin Howard.

“I feel that career exploration events like ‘We Work the Waterways program at the Port of South Louisiana’ allow students to enhance their workplace knowledge and build career awareness,” said Billie Dinvaut-Duncan, coordinator of curriculum & assessment, “It definitely connects academics to the workforce. It also allows students the opportunity to ask questions and observe the workforce in action.”

IRPT’s event partners included AccuTRANS, American Barge Line, Associated Terminals, Cargill, Cooper Consolidated, Crescent Towing, Ingram Barge Company, Louisiana CAT, Open Waters, Turn Services, Mississippi Valley Trade and Transport Council, Marquette Transportation, Wood Resources LLC, Consortium for Public Education, Fugro USA, Women In Maritime Operations, Port of South Louisiana and Cargill, Inc.