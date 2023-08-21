Jenna Richardt named to key Ports of Indiana role

Ports of Indiana has hired Jenna Richardt as senior vice president of business development and engagement for the statewide port system, which operates three ports along the Ohio River and Lake Michigan: Burns Harbor, Jeffersonville and Mount Vernon. Currently, the ports have 1,000 acres available for future development of which about 70% is located in Mount Vernon.

Richardt is the port system’s first senior vice president to be based in Mount Vernon, but will lead statewide initiatives focused on growing business for all of the ports and expanding engagement with key partners.

“We’re very excited to have someone of Jenna’s caliber join our team to help expand our business development efforts,” said Ports of Indiana CEO Jody Peacock. “She brings extensive experience in economic development and a vast knowledge of Southwest Indiana, where we see the largest growth opportunities in the next decade. Jenna will also be focused on expanding our partnerships with key stakeholders to further leverage Ports of Indiana’s economic development capabilities around the state.”

Richardt is from southwest Indiana and has been serving as the chief regional economic development officer and senior vice president for the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP). Prior to that she was executive director for the Posey County Economic Development Partnership in Mount Vernon.

“It’s an honor to join a great team and such a wonderful success story at Ports of Indiana,” Richardt said. “Our state ports are powerful economic engines for Indiana, and I am eager to build on the past achievements in Southwest Indiana and at the ports to grow business throughout Indiana.”

In addition to business development, Richardt will also oversee marketing and communications, cargo and real estate development as well as government affairs for Ports of Indiana.

NEW PARTNERSHIP

As part of her new role, Richardt is helping to launch a new partnership between Ports of Indiana and Evansville Regional Economic Partnership which will allow the organizations to expand their working relationship to pursue key initiatives. Richardt will have a shared leadership role in both organizations for the next few months and spend time in both offices to provide a smooth transition and foster collaboration.

The Evansville Region is home to Ports of Indiana-Mount Vernon, which the state’s largest port, contributing over $1 billion in annual economic impacts to the state economy.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ports of Indiana and to have a top economic developer like Jenna expanding her focus to drive economic growth in our region and throughout the state,” said Tara Barney, CEO of E-REP. “The Mount Vernon port is a hidden gem for this region that has untapped potential to power additional growth in this region’s logistics, manufacturing, agriculture and energy sectors, and Ports of Indiana will be a powerful partner to help us explore new trade and development opportunities.”

As part of the collaboration, Ports of Indiana will formally join E-REP as a “Torchbearer Partner,” engage in with E-REP board of directors on key events and serve as a key advisor to E-REP on regional freight, international trade and Ohio River issues.

“We view the Evansville Region and our Mount Vernon port as critical priorities for future economic growth in this state,” said Jody Peacock. “This region has tremendous logistics advantages, including the country’s busiest inland port district, access to five Class I railroads, the median center of the U.S. population and the soon-to-be-completed I-69 super corridor that will connect Canada to Mexico. We are thrilled to partner with E-REP and have someone of Jenna Richardt’s caliber stationed here to lead our business development efforts in this region and across the state.”