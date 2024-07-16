Holt Lock faces closure due to stability concerns

The Mobile Engineer District recently announced the closure of the Holt Lock to navigation in late June. The Corps says the closure is necessary due to recent findings from an initial stability analysis performed by the Mobile District Engineering team.

The analysis, which utilized known data and certain assumptions, revealed critical stability issues with the monolith structure of the Holt Lock. These stability concerns pose significant safety risks to both the personnel operating the lock and the waterway users. Considering these findings, the decision to close the lock was made to ensure the safety and well-being of all stakeholders.

“We are fully committed to addressing the stability issues at the Holt Lock promptly and efficiently, just as we successfully managed the Demopolis Lock closure project. Our team is already mobilizing resources and expertise to develop and implement a plan,” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Commander Col. Jeremy Chapman. “Ensuring the safety of our personnel and waterway users is our highest priority, and we will work diligently to restore safe operations at Holt Lock as quickly as possible.”

The Mobile District said that it, “understands the inconvenience this closure may cause and appreciate the patience and cooperation of the waterway users and the community. The safety of our personnel and the public remains our top priority, and we will provide regular updates on the progress of the remediation efforts and the anticipated timeline for reopening the lock.”