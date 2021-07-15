Efforts to unground riverboat set to begin

The Lake Barkley Grounding Unified Command is scheduled to begin salvage operations tomorrow, June 16, to unground the riverboat, American Jazz.

The riverboat has been stuck on a sandbar near Barkley Bridge on Lake Barkley, Ky., since July 8. Passengers were safely transferred from the vessel last Friday.

A safety zone established by the unified command remains in effect from mile marker 61.5 to mile marker 63.5 on the Cumberland River as crews work to unground the vessel.

“In order to ensure the safety of both responders and the public, boaters are not permitted to transit within 100-yards of the vessel and salvage operations area during salvage operations,” said Cmdr. Jennifer Andrew, commanding officer of Marine Safety Unit Paducah. “Mariners are encouraged to monitor VHF-FM radio channel 16 for updated information.”

Mariners with questions about the safety zone, or to request transit through zone, should contact the Coast Guard via VHF marine radio Channel 74 or by phone at 270-331-8290.