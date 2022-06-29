Corps to host virtual public meeting for Ohio River locks and dam master plan Written by Heather Ervin









The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold a virtual public meeting on Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m. (EDT) regarding its preparation of the Regional Master Plan Update for six locks and dams on the Ohio River, including Captain Meldahl Locks and Dam, Greenup Locks and Dam, Robert C. Byrd Locks and Dams, Racine Locks and Dam, Belleville Locks and Dam, and Willow Island Locks and Dam.

The purpose of the meeting is to obtain public input on the preliminary resource objectives and recommendations that have been drafted. A Master Plan is the strategic land use management document that guides the comprehensive management and development of all recreational, natural, and cultural resources of the projects. The Corps says that public participation is critical to the successful revision of the Master Plan. Master Plans have an effective lifespan of 15 to 25 years.

The Corps will conduct a virtual public meeting to provide information on the resource objectives and recommendation for the Regional Master Plan revision. Resource objectives are established as measurable management activities that support project goals and address the issues and needs identified for the water resource project.

A webinar will be held during the same time so that callers can visually see the Corps’ presentation. To access the webinar, use the following URL below. Users will be prompted to enter their name and email address. This webinar has a “call-me” feature that will call the telephone number you enter; this allows you to listen to the call while viewing the information.

Call-in Number: 1-844-800-2712

Access Code: 199 049 3699

URL: https://usace1.webex.com/meet/laura.l.mattingly