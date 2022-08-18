Robert Allan designs new container-carrying ATBs for Brazil

Vancouver, B.C., based naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd. has been awarded a contract by Rio Maguari Shipyard (Estaleiro Rio Maguari – ERM), located in Belém, Brazil, to develop the design package for two articulated tug and barge (ATB) vessels for shipping containers along the coast of Brazil. The ATBs will be owned and operated by Maersk Group member Aliança Navegação e Logística (ANL), a major logistics services provider in Latin America.

Each ATB barge will have an approximately 700 TEU container capacity

Robert Allan Ltd.’s engineering team, lead by senior projects director James McCarthy was tasked with developing an ATB suitable for operations along the entire coast of Brazil, including the south where the worst environmental conditions along coastal Brazil are found.

Design work started by engaging in-house experts with computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and motions analysis experience to predict the vessel reactions to the expected conditions, which served as a foundation and guidance for our design processes. The same team performed extensive hull optimization studies in an effort to significantly reduce fuel consumption while providing excellent directional stability for the ATB convoys. Analysis was also performed using Robert Allan Ltd.s Proteus DS dynamic analysis software package to check the pin loads at the ATB tug barge connecting pins and ensure that they were within allowable limits during extreme sea conditions.

ATBs are designed for operations along the entire coast of Brazil

The TRAnsfer 3800 tug component of the ATB will be 37.5 meters long by 13.0 meters beam and 6.2 meter depth. It will have a marine diesel fuel storage capacity of 360 cubic meters and a freshwater capacity of 45 cubic meters.

Propulsion machinery will include two Wärtsilä 6L32 main engines, each delivering 3,200 kW at 750 rpm, and powering Schottel SRP630FP Z-drives with 3.4 m propellers.

The ATB connecting pins are Intercon model 34C, rated to permit the tug to stay in the notch during all loading/offloading operations by allowing relative vertical movement of the tug and barge while still connected. The fully air-conditioned and MLC compliant accommodations are designed to a very high standard for a crew of up to 14, with a spacious and bright mess/ lounge area, large cabins, and a fitness room.

The tug is designed to American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) Class requirements and for compliance with Brazilian Flag Rules (NORMAM-01/DPC) with the following notation:

ABS ✠ A1 Towing Vessel ATB, Ⓔ + AMS, ABCU, BP, UWILD, PMP-CBM (Coastal Service)

Each barge will measure 130.0 meters long by 28.0 meters beam, by 8.0 meters depth, and will be able to carry approximately 700 TEU containers including dangerous goods and reefer containers, distributed above and below deck. The barges will be fitted with a 500 kW Schottel SST2 bow thruster, and generator sets capable of powering the anti-heeling system, bow thruster, and reefer containers.

The barge is designed to American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) Class requirements and for compliance with Brazilian Flag Rules (NORMAM-01/DPC) with the following notation:

ABS ✠ A1 Ⓔ Barge (Container Barge), ATB, UWILD, CSC, CLP-V, Brazil Domestic Service

These two new ATBs will significantly improve the coastal transportation market in terms of energy efficiency, operational safety, innovation and crew comfort.

After the construction of these vessels, the Rio Maguari Shipyard will have completed an impressive total of 100 vessels designed by Robert Allan Ltd.