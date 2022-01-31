Kongsberg Maritime to supply advanced thrusters to Sanmar tugboats Written by Nick Blenkey









Turkey’s Sanmar Shipyards has signed what’s described as “a sizeable contract” that will see Kongsberg Maritime deliver high-performance, future-proof US205SFP and US255SFP thrusters for installation on new azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) tugboats.

The tugs include a 60 tons bollard pull vessel that will be the first built to the next-generation TRAnsverse Tug design developed by naval architect firm Robert Allan Ltd for Maersk Group’s towage company, Svitzer. The new TRAnsverse 2600 tug can generate higher steering forces than other tugs of a similar size, and is capable of pushing, pulling and maneuvering in all directions.

CUSTOM ADAPTATIONS

Kongsberg Maritime’s reputation for customer flexibility is underlined by the custom adaptations to its US205S FP (fixed pitch) azimuth thrusters it has agreed with Svitzer for this tug. To begin with, the requested power is higher than the US205S units routinely provide, so the company has deployed high-performance gearing (HPG) in this project to meet the customer’s requirements. Similarly,it has increased the slewing rate of the thrusters to 5 rpm for this delivery, in line with the TRAnsverse Tug’s enhanced reactivity and maneuverability. The thrusters are also equipped with state-of-the-art integrated HD clutches, which have already been sold to more than 100 tugs worldwide.

The US Series thrusters offer project-specific computation fluid dynamics (CFD) modeling capabilities, while the range of achievable propeller and nozzle combinations ensures the highest possible standard of operational efficiency.

DECK MACHINERY

Kongsberg Maritime is also supplying full sets of deck machinery for this project. The delivery includes a hydraulic, high-pressure, fully auto-tensioned escort towing winch with two rope drums equipped with band brakes and friction clutches. Also included is an anchor capstan with an electric frequency controller and an anchor lowering system which can be operated from the wheelhouse.

“The excellent collaboration between Sanmar, Svitzer and Kongsberg Maritime’s technical and commercial departments has resulted in optimization at every stage of the development of this innovative TRAnsverse 2600 tugboat design, including its power, crew safety and environmental impact,” said Hakan Tunc, engineering director of Sanmar Shipyards. “We are proud to be the builder of this extremely special Svitzer-created and RAL-designed tugboat. We are also happy to be continuing our cooperation with KM for the other projects.”

“We are very happy to be involved in this innovative project, one which has also challenged us to further develop our products and services,” said Tomi Venttola, sales manager-propulsion & engines at Kongsberg Maritime. “It has truly been a joint effort from the tug team that led to this great result.”