Avondale Global Gateway gets wind energy expansion program

In March, the Port of South Louisiana (PortSL) announced that Gulf Wind Technology has partnered with Shell to establish a research, training, and technology demonstration program at Avondale Global Gateway.

Port of South Louisiana is currently seeking to acquire and further develop Avondale Global Gateway, which it purchased from T. Parker Host back in January. The agreement was made after receiving unanimous approval from the Port of South Louisiana Commission. A bond application of $445 million is anticipated to be made in connection with the agreement and PortSL will enter into a long-term agreement with T. Parker Host to serve as the terminal operator.

Located on the site of the former Avondale Shipyards, Avondale Global Gateway was formally opened in an October 2022 ceremony after T. Parker Host spent four years in transformed the site into a global logistics hub for intermodal commerce.

“When the Port of South Louisiana began to look at acquiring the transformed Avondale

Global Gateway, we were not only impressed by the current activity on the property, but

we also recognized the potential for future development, especially in the area of

renewable energy,” said port CEO Paul Matthews. “[This] announcement from Gulf Wind Technology and Shell is confirmation that Avondale is open for business and attracting commerce and investment from the world’s most recognizable organizations. PortSL congratulates everyone involved in making today’s announcement possible. This is just the beginning. We look forward to

fostering more development and job creation as Avondale Global Gateway’s new owner.”

The Port of South Louisiana

Founded in 1960, the Port of South Louisiana is a 54-mile port district on the Mississippi River between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, encompassing the parishes of St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, and St. James.

The Port of South Louisiana is the largest port in Louisiana and No. 2 in the Western Hemisphere. It ranks as the No. 1 U.S. grain exporter and No. 2 U.S. energy transfer port. PortSL is home to seven grain transfer facilities, four major oil refineries, 11 petrochemical manufacturing facilities and several other facilities, including the Executive Regional Airport.