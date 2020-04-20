Victory Cruise Lines suspends service through June 30 for Victory I Written by Nick Blenkey









New Albany, Ind., headquartered Victory Cruise Lines (VCL), is extending its temporary suspension of operations by its 202-passenger Victory I through June 30, 2020 and has canceled all planned itineraries for sister ship Victory II for the remainder of the 2020 season. It plans to resume service with Victory I on July 5, 2020.

The decision was made following continued, wide-spread governmental restrictions across ports, cities and public institutions and an extended no sail order through Canadian waters through June 30.

Victory Cruise Line is operated by Hornblower Group’s American Queen Steamboat Company.

American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC), a leader in U.S. overnight river cruising, closed on the purchase of the Victory I and Victory II from Sunstone Ships, Inc., in addition to the Victory brand, in January 2019. The 5,000-ton, 300-foot-long, vessels were delivered by the Atlantic Marine shipyard in Jacksonville, Fla., in 2001 and 2002, respectively, as the Cape May Light and Cape Cod Light.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our guests, team members and crew,” says John Waggoner, founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company. “We came to the difficult decision to consolidate the Victory II itineraries with Victory I due to the shortened nature of our 2020 season, as a result of the ongoing travel restrictions and port closures. It is our hope that in doing so, we can prioritize delivering the extraordinary Great Lakes sailing experience that our loyal guests have come to expect from the VCL brand.”

For guests booked to depart on the Victory I before June 30, 2020 and those booked onboard the Victory II, no action is necessary at this time. The VCL customer service team will reach out directly to guests and travel agents in the coming days to answer any questions and advise on available options, which include the opportunity to rebook on a later date, a 125 percent cruise credit or a full refund.