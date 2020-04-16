South Asia’s first LNG hybrid tug features ABB electric propulsion and power distribution package

South Asia’s first tug capable of switching between LNG-fueled engines and zero emission battery power is under construction at Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine shipyard for Sembcorp Marine subsidiary Jurong Marine Services.

The tug is set for delivery by the end of this year and will operate in Singapore harbor.

The tug incorporates a range of ABB electric propulsion, power, energy storage, control and automation technology and will be the first tug to make use of ABB’s award-winning Onboard DC Grid power and distribution system.

Leveraging Onboard DC Grid, the vessel will be able to deploy 904 kWh of battery power for zero-emission operation, as well as for peak shaving – improving utilization of electricity use on board.

“This is a breakthrough in the tug market for the ABB’s energy storage technologies and a strong validation of Onboard DC Grid as the ultimate solution for power management efficiency for hybrid propulsion,” says Juha Koskela, Managing Director, ABB Marine & Ports. “Future-proofing for a different energy mix makes particular sense for tugs and other port service vessels, as the most likely candidates to face imminent environmental restriction.”

Gas fueled engines face a particular challenge when it comes to handling the fast-changing load capabilities demanded by tugs. Using the Onboard DC Grid system, the tug’s engines will be able to run at variable speeds for optimized LNG fuel economy at each load level.

Additionally, through integration with an energy storage source, the batteries will be able to provide power to the tug’s propulsion system almost instantaneously. With Onboard DC Grid, the LNG engines will not need to be tied to a fixed speed against dynamic loads, and will be able to provide energy at variable revolutions per minute (RPM), enhancing efficiency, responsiveness and sustainability of tug operations. ABB’s scope of supply also includes the drives for the PTI/PTO variable speed shaft generator that integrates with the energy storage battery.