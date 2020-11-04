Sanmar Shipyards and Schottel strengthen ties

Spay, Germany, based propulsion specialist Schottel will be the exclusive supplier of thrusters for the 90-tonnes bollard pull Bigaçay class of tugs, designed by Robert Allan Ltd, built by Turkey’s Sanmar Shipyards under a just-signed framework agreement that is valid for two years.

“The agreement puts Sanmar in a position of a contractual partner offering the latest propulsion technology with Schottel exclusively providing our shipyards with two 2,700 kW rudderpropellers type SRP 560 CP for each vessel of the Bigaçay tugboat class,” says Hakan Tunc, Head of Procurement of Sanmar.

“Sanmar has placed various orders with Schottel in recent years to equip vessels with high quality propulsion systems,” says Schottel’s CEO Stefan Kaul. “This trusted partnership is going from strength to strength.”

The collaboration between Sanmar and Schottel dates back to 2004. Milestone orders have included Schottel propulsion systems for the Sirapinar class ASD terminal tugs, 17 of which are already in operation, for example, for Svitzer of Denmark. Just recently, Sanmar awarded Schottel a contract for two 90-tonne BP tugboats with the SRP 560 CP configuration for the Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety. Both companies are also in the project planning phase for fitting hybrid tugs with Schottel Rudderpropellers.