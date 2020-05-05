USACE dredge hits bridge, tender vessel sinks

On April 21, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District’s dredge Jadwin allided with the Highway 190 bridge pier in Baton Rouge, La. As a result of the allision, the Jadwin’s tender M/V Sanderford capsized and sank.

In addition to supporting the U.S. Coast Guard in its data collection investigation of the incident, the Corps is conducting its own comprehensive safety review, both of which will help to determine the cause of the allision.

“Fortunately,” says Jessica Dulaney, Acting Chief, Public Affairs, Vicksburg District, “I can report that none of our crew members were seriously injured. At this time, the USACE Vicksburg District is working to contract with a marine salvage company to develop a plan to retrieve the vessel. The extent of the damage to the vessel will be determined once salvage operations are complete.”