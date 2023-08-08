Q&A: Meet the founder of Maritime Inclusion Partners

With more than 25 years of experience in the maritime industry, Jenny Johnson has seen her fair share of recruitment issues, including the under representation of women and workers from diverse backgrounds. That’s why she made it her mission with the founding of Maritime Inclusion Partners to help maritime professionals develop empathy and perspective by helping them create and support a more diverse, inclusive and dignified maritime industry and workforce.

In this Marine Log exclusive interview, we talk to Johnson about Maritime Inclusion Partners and her experience with diversity in the maritime industry.

Marine Log (ML): First, what led you to founding Maritime Inclusion Partners?

Jenny Johnson (JJ): I have had the privilege of working in the field of mariner recruitment for an extensive period, during which I became keenly aware of the under representation of women and individuals from diverse backgrounds in the maritime industry. It was disheartening to witness that those who did enter the industry faced numerous difficulties, such as a lack of progression opportunities or premature departures.

In 2018, I embarked on an in-depth exploration of these issues and sought ways to bring about positive change within the industry. It was not until the spring of 2021, when I listened to an episode of the Women Offshore podcast titled “#metoo in Shipping,” that I finally acknowledged my own experiences of gender-based violence, harassment, and discrimination while at sea. Until then, I had not fully accepted or comprehended the profound impact and trauma those encounters had on my career as a woman in this field.

Motivated by a newfound understanding, I began to openly share my personal journey and actively work towards developing and implementing comprehensive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of female mariners. My passion and determination grew to such an extent that I recognized the need to extend these efforts to the entire maritime industry, rather than confining them to a single organization. Thus, I made the decision to establish Maritime Inclusion Partners, with the purpose of fostering a more inclusive and equitable environment for all within this sector.

ML: Can you tell us a bit more about your maritime background?

JJ: My maritime journey spans over 25 years, beginning as a Sea Scout on the Columbia River in the Pacific Northwest. Despite not coming from a military or maritime background, I quickly found myself at ease on the water, naturally grasping skills like knot tying and boat handling. I cherished every moment of my experience. While there was significant commercial vessel activity around us, the focus of the Sea Scouts program was primarily on encouraging young individuals to pursue military careers, particularly in the Navy or Coast Guard.

Initially, I aimed to join the Coast Guard, but unfortunately, I faced medical disqualification during the enlistment process. This setback left me feeling adrift for about a year after completing high school. Eventually, I found myself unemployed and lacking a permanent residence. It was during this time that I stumbled upon a job advertisement in the newspaper seeking deckhands for a small passenger cruise vessel. This revelation made me realize that working on boats was indeed a legitimate profession. At the age of 19, I was hired as a deckhand, and by the time I turned 21, I had obtained my 100-ton Master inland, 200-ton Mate, and AB Special credentials.

Throughout the next eight years, my career encompassed various roles on different types of vessels, including dinner boats, private yachts, tankers, ammunition supply units, and hydrographic survey vessels. Additionally, I spent some time working for the BSA High Adventure Program, leading week-long sailing trips for scouts while imparting sailing, navigation, and seamanship skills. More recently, my shoreside endeavors have primarily focused on mariner recruitment and fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within the maritime industry.

ML: What services do you provide the maritime industry?

JJ: I provide focused consulting services tailored to meet client requirements in areas such as vessel culture transformation, prevention and response to sexual assault and sexual harassment, as well as diversity and inclusion in mariner recruitment and workforce development. Additionally, I am well-prepared to deliver informative presentations, facilitate workshops, serve as a panelist, and moderate discussions.

ML: In addition to gender-based discrimination, are there other discriminatory practices that you’ve witnessed in the maritime industry?

JJ: There exist numerous areas of discrimination within the industry, often stemming from outdated traditions and a lack of progress in line with societal norms. The hierarchical structure experienced during the commencement of operations, particularly on large deep-sea ships, can create a sense of social class divisions. Notably, the practice of having separate mess rooms during mealtimes has contributed to a classist dynamic between licensed and rated crew members.

As a significant portion of rated crew members consists of individuals from diverse racial backgrounds, this further widens the gap when it comes to their advancement into officer roles. It is my belief that maintaining such traditions hampers the potential for valuable mentorship opportunities. Additionally, the associated costs of attending maritime schools or pursuing advancement through the hawsepipe method often pose insurmountable barriers for individuals from low-income households. Consequently, privilege plays a crucial role in determining who can enter and succeed within this industry.

ML: Overall, do you think that the maritime industry is making strides to address these issues or do we have a long way to go?

JJ: I believe there is room for both perspectives in this matter. Although there has been an increase in dialogue about these challenging topics, as well as numerous commendable non-profit organizations striving to bring about change, it is important to acknowledge that we are still lagging behind due to historical factors.

However, I engage in conversations daily with individuals who are enthusiastic about fostering change and are willing to contribute in any way possible. It is crucial to emphasize the sustainability of the U.S. maritime industry in this context. Unless we collectively prioritize creating a safe and inclusive work environment at sea, the U.S. mariner or seafarer, as we currently know them, risks eventual extinction.