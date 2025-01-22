TTB 2025: Barge innovations as key components of U.S. supply chains Written by Heather Ervin









As a new administration takes shape in Washington, D.C., the maritime industry, including the barge sector, could face significant shifts that will shape its future.

Marine Log’s TTB 2025, set for March 25-26, 2025, at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza in Mobile, Ala., promises to be the premier event for professionals in the tug, towboat, and barge (TTB) industry. This year’s conference will feature specialized panels on each segment of the TTB sector, with a dedicated session focusing on the barge industry. The panel will explore critical issues and emerging trends affecting barge operations, their economic significance, and the path forward.

The session will be moderated by Rick Hunt, Principal Projects Manager at Seattle-based Hockema Group Inc. Panelists include Peter Soles, Principal, Business Development at Glosten; Christopher Hooper, Senior Naval Architect at Crowley Engineering; Michael Complita, Principal at Elliott Bay Design Group; and Peter Brooks, Senior Account Manager, Americas Region, Marine & Ports at ABB.

The discussion will cover a wide range of key topics impacting the barge sector, including the latest technological innovations, Jones Act considerations, barge design advancements, container-on-barge initiatives, fleet modernization, and much more.

The conference’s focus will be on “Charting a Course for Operational Excellence” through a combination of innovative strategies and proven best practices aimed at optimizing operations across the board. As the maritime industry continues to evolve, staying ahead of technological advancements and regulatory changes is key to remaining competitive. TTB 2025 will provide an in-depth look at the latest trends and technologies that are transforming the tug, towboat, and barge market. Attendees will gain valuable insights into new solutions designed to enhance efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in operations.

In addition to American Waterways Operators being the event’s premiere association sponsor, SNAME is the event’s association supporter.

One of the key draws of TTB 2025 is the opportunity to explore cutting-edge innovations that are shaping the future of the industry. Attendees will learn about groundbreaking advancements, such as Crowley’s LNG barge, a game-changing innovation that is paving the way for more sustainable and efficient barge operations. This, along with other cutting-edge technologies, will be on display and discussed in-depth, offering practical insights into how these advancements can be implemented to improve operational performance.

In addition to technological innovation, the conference will delve into strategies for navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. With ongoing changes to the Jones Act and other maritime regulations, it’s essential for businesses to stay ahead of compliance requirements and adapt to new challenges. TTB 2025 will offer expert-led sessions on how to successfully navigate these regulatory shifts and maintain operational efficiency in an increasingly complex environment. The conference will also explore workforce challenges, offering strategies to address labor shortages and attract the skilled professionals necessary for the industry’s continued success.

For businesses looking to position themselves for long-term growth, TTB 2025 will provide the tools and resources needed to streamline operations and enhance productivity. With a focus on practical, actionable solutions, the conference will help attendees develop strategies for success that can be implemented across their organizations. Whether looking to improve existing processes or adopt new technologies, TTB 2025 offers the perfect platform for achieving operational excellence.

Explore Cutting-Edge Innovations: Learn about Crowley’s groundbreaking LNG barge and other industry advancements shaping the future of tug, towboat, and barge operations. Navigate Regulatory and Workforce Challenges: Explore strategies for adapting to changes in the Jones Act and overcoming employment challenges in an evolving maritime regulatory environment. Get Insights Tailored to the U.S. Tug, Towboat, and Barge Industry: Experience a program that is designed exclusively for this vital maritime sector. Position Your Business for Success: Access the tools and connections needed to streamline operations and achieve long-term growth. Connect with Industry Leaders: Build relationships with top professionals and decision-makers to strengthen your network.

