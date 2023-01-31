WinGD and CMB.TECH team up to develop large ammonia-fueled two-stroke engine

Winterthur, Switzerland, headquartered engine designer WinGD has signed an agreement on the development of ammonia-fueled two-stroke engines with CMB.TECH, the clean tech division of Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB). The aim is to install the ammonia dual-fuel X72DF engine on a series of ten x 210,000 DWT bulk carriers to be built at a Chinese shipyard in 2025 and 2026.

Under this joint development project, CMB.TECH will support WinGD in establishing its ammonia-fueled engine concept for a large bore engine. CMB.TECH has significant insight into alternative fuels and builds, designs, owns and operates large marine and industrial applications that run on hydrogen and ammonia.

Both WinGD and CMB.TECH believe that ammonia will play a significant role in the decarbonization of the maritime industry. The series of large bulk carriers powered by WinGD’s ammonia engines will be the first of their kind and proof that large sea-going vessels can be powered by zero-carbon fuels.

“We believe that ammonia is the most promising zero-carbon fuel for deep sea vessels,” said CMB CEO Alexander Saverys. “Our intention is to have dual-fuel ammonia-diesel engines on our dry bulk vessels, container vessels and chemical tankers. Collaborating with WinGD on the development of the first ammonia-fueled two-stroke engines for our fleet is a pioneering partnership on the road to zero emissions in shipping.”

“This project is a significant step in accelerating our ammonia technology roadmap for a zero-carbon future,” said WinGD CEO Klaus Heim. “Having CMB.TECH’s input into the engine development will be invaluable given their alternative fuel expertise and their ship operator’s perspective on how an engine concept is implemented and ultimately operated. The project is an opportunity to widen the roll-out of ammonia technology across our portfolio, in line with our previously stated timeframe of introducing the first engine concept in 2025.”

These newest engines in WinGD’s X-DF portfolio will add ammonia capability to the proven technology of WinGD’s X engines. They will be based on the X92B engine, whose fuel efficiency makes it an ideal starting point for developing large bore ammonia-fueled engines.

The development project with CMB.TECH is one of several projects WinGD is carrying out with shipowners and engine builders to ensure that dual-fuel ammonia two-stroke engines will be available as the global fleet prepares to adopt green fuels to meet long-term decarbonization targets.