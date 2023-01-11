U.S. Navy awards Fairbanks Morse Defense contract for FM OnBoard Written by Nick Blenkey









Under a recently approved Naval Sea Systems Command contract, Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) is to deploy its FM OnBoard technology for use on Navy ships. The NAVSEA contract authorizes validation of FM OnBoard’s mission readiness by implementing its anomaly detection system for the Fairbanks Morse Defense engine. The system will run in concurrence with endurance testing of the engine EFI retrofit.

“Through our commitment to equipping the U.S. fleet with the latest in technological innovation and strategic solutions, like our FM OnBoard remote collaboration and asset monitoring tool, Fairbanks Morse Defense is revolutionizing technology solutions for maritime defenses,” said FMD CEO George Whittier. “Technicians can instantly leverage remote expertise from anywhere in the world, which reduces costs and ensures that crews are always mission ready.”

FM OnBoard offers hands-free, intuitive tools and technical instructions in an augmented workforce environment to increase operational availability, improve first-time fix rates and reduce the time to repair, leveraging the capabilities of highly experienced personnel for training and technical support across the globe. The technology’s remote video collaboration allows onsite users to engage directly with a live, offsite FMD service advisor using party-to-party video conferencing viewed through mixed-reality headsets. Through the use of a digital twin that emulates the current state of an asset in real time, technicians can interact and monitor local assets and detect anomalies.

FM OnBoard is among a growing number of solutions developed at FMD’s Technology Center of Excellence, which consolidates all of FMD’s emerging technologies into one platform, including artificial intelligence (AI), digital defenses, SMART engineering solutions, and uncrewed mission management.

FMD, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has spent the last two years acquiring companies and expanding its capabilities to provide products and services for the entire ship.