New low flow rate BWMS wins USCG and IMO type approval

France’s Bio-UV Group reports that it has received IMO and USCG type approval for its next generation low flow rate ballast water management system range.

The Bio-Sea L Easy-to-Fit system had to undergo new type approval testing as it incorporates a completely new UV-reactor, designed specifically to meet market demand from the luxury yacht, expedition cruise and offshore vessel segments, where ballast water pump flow rate capacities are often under 100 cu.m/h.

Benoît Gillmann, Bio-UV Group CEO and founder said: “We are pleased to have received type approval from both the International Maritime Organization and the U.S. Coast Guard for this new ballast water treatment system. This development really sets us apart from our competitors in the market. Bio-Sea L Easy-to-Fit is the smallest BWTS purpose-built for low flow rates.”

Bio-UV says that some ballast water treatment plants marketed as a low-flow rate system are in fact the same systems designed for larger capacities but simply treat lower volumes using the same, high-power consuming, higher wattage lamps.

Bio-Sea L, however, is not derivative of the company’s existing Bio-Sea B product. It is based on a completely new 6 kW UV lamp arrangement, sized to guarantee full compliance while treating flow rates of between 20 cu.m/h and 90 cu.m/h (USCG mode) and up to 120 cu.m/h in IMO mode.

A key change is the UV lamp and casing materials used in the new system. One 6 kW lamp can treat ballast water flows of up to 30 cu.m. A further one or two lamps can be added to the BWTS skid for flow rates of 60 cu.m and 90 cu.m, respectively.

Based on the experience gained from the Bio-Sea B range (50 to 2.000 cu.m/h) which received USCG type approval in 2017, Bio-UV says the development provides ship operators with more competitive ballast water treatment with low capital costs and operating expenses.

“Everything has been adapted to suit the lower flow rates of the smaller vessel,” said Gillmann.

With a footprint starting at 1.36 sq.m, the Bio-Sea L skid is not only the most compact system on the market, it can also be split into two parts simplifying onboard delivery, installation and integration, and making it suitable for retrofit projects.

Xavier Deval, Business Director, Ballast Water Solution, said: “For many owners and builders, system footprint is an important consideration. As a flat packed, split-skid solution, we are able to simplify the installation process and reduce installation costs and time as a Bio-Sea L Easy-to-Fit can easily fit through existing hatches and doors, without having to cut access holes into the vessel.”

With quick response times and flexibility, Bio-UV Group can deliver its modular Bio-Sea system in eight weeks – a highly competitive lead time.

“So far, the new coronavirus has not presented any significant risk to our activities,” said Gillmann. “As to manufacturing supplies, we currently have an inventory level sufficient to maintain production rates. The bulk of our UV systems are assembled mainly in France and Asian operations are restarting.”