Is this the right sail solution for cruise ships?

Rotor sails, tilting rotors, hard sails: There are a lot of wind-assisted propulsion solutions out there.

French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique thinks that Solid Sail, developed in its long running Ecorizon R&D program, is the best one for large vessels, and in particular cruise ships. Now Bureau Veritas has granted the Solid Sail solution an Approval in Principle (AiP).

Solid Sail is a 1,200-square-meter rigid sail made of composite panels assembled together, which was developed specifically for large vessels. The system overcomes the usual size limitations of standard fabric sails. The rigidity of the sail panels induces less flapping and therefore increases the estimated life compared to a soft sail.

BV gave the solution its AiP in line with its Rule Note for WInd Propulsion Systems (WPS) – NR 206 after conducting an assessment of the Solid Sail’s design and system. This AiP, says BV, assures the industry that this new technology can be safely used and is ready for the next phase of its development and installation on-board.

“The concept of Solid Sail is the first of its kind, and is the most advanced and innovative solution for sailing propulsion in the large ships market,” said Frédéric Grizaud, senior vice president at Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “The integration on-board a passenger ship of such an innovative solution is only possible thanks to the tremendous collaborative work done with Bureau Veritas on its new rules on Wind Assisted Propulsion.”

Laurent Leblanc, senior vice president-technical and operations at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, commented: “The power of the wind, even if it is not always available, can make a significant contribution to GHG free ship propulsion and ship design. We are pleased to deliver this AiP to Chantiers de l’Atlantique, bringing trust in wind propulsion systems and supporting the GHG emission reduction of shipping more generally. That’s how we can help shape a better maritime world. We look forward to seeing the system in operation.”