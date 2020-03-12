Corvus to supply ESS for innovative hybrid coastal

Corvus Energy has been selected by electrical system integrator Westcon Power & Automation (WPA) to supply the lithium-ion battery-based energy storage system (ESS) for a new 8,500 dwt hybrid coastal cargo vessel being built at the Dayang Offshore Equipment shipyard in China for Ølensvåg, Norway, headquartered Arriva Innovation AS.

The ship is being built to the 1309 Ecolution design from Marine Design and Consulting (MDC) of Bergen and is of “self-loading/discharging” type.

It is being built vessel for the NorthEuropean trade and energy efficiency has been taken into account throughout the entire design phase. In addition to the large battery pack and electric propulsion, it will also have a fuel efficient and improved hull design.

The 1,500 kWh Orca Energy battery pack will enable the vessel to enter harbor areas, berth/unberth and sail—all emissions free. In addition, the vessel’s cargo operations will be handled electrically and consequently emissions free.

“It is an honor to again be working with Westcon Power & Automation for this innovative project,” says Halvard Hauso, Chief Commercial Officer at Corvus Energy. “WPA are highly skilled and experienced electrical system integrators, and our close partnership with them in designing and delivering these innovative solutions is key to accelerating the adoption of energy storage systems.”

Utilizing energy storage will enable the shipowner to reduce the carbon footprint of its operation substantially. Annual fuel consumption is estimated to be reduced by 20% compared to existing ships without hybrid technology. This corresponds to cuts of around 400 tonnes of fuel and about 1,200 tonnes of CO2, which equals the emissions from 450 passenger cars.

“This project is a milestone for Westcon Power & Automation as it is first of its kind. A key to success is close collaboration and reliable partners. Through the past years, we have worked on numerous successful hybrid and all-electric vessels with the team from Corvus, which is why we also awarded them the contract for this project,” says Gunvald Mortvedt, Managing Director Westcon Power & Automation.

The vessel will be delivered from the shipyard in the second half of 2020 for completion in Norway before it begins operations.