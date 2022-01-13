Chevron HDAX 9700 engine oil wins first-of-its-kind approval

Chevron HDAX 9700 has become the first lubricant to gain time-unrestricted approval for use MAN Energy Solutions’ four-stroke engines, running on either LNG or distillate fuels (with a sulfur content of up to 0.10%).

The first-of-its-kind approval came after the lubricant was tested on Luxembourg-headquartered Jan De Nul Group’s ultra-low emission trailing suction hopper dredge Sanderus. The company required an engine oil with very low sulfated ash formation due to the use of a variety of low sulfur fuels with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and diesel particulate filter (DPF), as part of its strategy to comply with European Stage V limits on nitrous oxides (NOx) and particulate matter (PM) emissions from ships.

Michel Deruyck of Jan De Nul explained: “We needed a low sulfated ash oil because the DPF would not handle high levels of ash deposits. But MAN ES had not approved any low sulfated ash oils for use with distillate fuels. We had already worked with Chevron for low sulfated ash oils on three other vessels, so we extended the relationship and ran a validation test for HDAX 9700 on Sanderus.”

Chevron says the approval for engines running on either LNG or distillate fuels offers simplicity for operators switching between the two fuels, meaning that they can use just one lubricant, rather than having to change lubricants after a fixed period operating on one fuel or the other. Other lubricants go through validation testing on engines running either gas or distillate fuels and are granted limited approval for the other fuel. Chevron HDAX 9700 secured its unrestricted dual approval due to its unique development.

CHEVRON HDAX 9700

Chevron HDAX 9700 is an SAE 40 engine oil that is designed to control sulfated ash accumulation in combustion chambers and exhaust system, while providing sufficient alkalinity to protect against acidic corrosion. After 6,500 running hours, the approval for unrestricted use with distillate fuels was granted, making Chevron HDAX 9700 the first low sulphated ash oil to receive such an approval. Because low sulfated ash oils are commonly used with gas engines – which are also sensitive to sulfated ash deposits—MAN ES was also able to grant unlimited approval for the lubricant to be used when operating with LNG.

“Our exceptional partnership with Jan De Nul Group has resulted in a valuable step forward for ship operators using either LNG or distillate fuels,” said Luc Verbeeke, senior engineer, Chevron Marine Lubricants. “The ability to use single engine oil for four-stroke engine operations will simplify operations and once more highlights Chevron’s role at the forefront of protecting marine engine condition.”

Unrestricted operation on a single lubricant will benefit operators in several sectors. Jan De Nul will use the lubricant on further dredges as well as jack-up vessels used in windfarm construction. Any vessels looking to comply with emission control areas—or port emission limits—by using either LNG or distillate fuels with aftertreatment will also be able to use Chevron HDAX 9700.