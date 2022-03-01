Norwegian BWTS gains U.S. Coast Guard approval

Fosnavåg, Norway, based Norwegian Greentech reports that it has received the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Type Approval for its ballast water treatment system (BWTS).

Norwegian Greentech, which is a HAV subsidiary says its BWTS system has proved to be a popular choice among many shipowners due to its compact size and low energy requirements, which contribute to both lower capital and operating expenses for shipowners.The company has increased its revenues tenfold since 2018, with the majority of the growth related to high demand and new contracts for BWTS for vessels, especially retrofits.

Further, part of the growth derives from Norwegian Greentech’s method of utilizing UV and filters on highly compact and energy-efficient wat

“The main benefit of the USCG approval is that shipowners with Norwegian Greentech’s system on board now can sail anywhere they want, including the U.S.,” says Børge Gjelseth, sales and marketing director at Norwegian Greentech.

With USCG Type Approval, Norwegian Greentech’s systems can now be installed and utilized by all ships; those that sail in U.S. waters today and those that may sail in them in the future.

“The USCG certification also gives Norwegian Greentech access to a new, large market, which is important to us. However, it also gives Jones Act vessels access to our BWTS system, which we believe they will welcome with open arms due to its inherent cost and environmental benefits compared to other larger systems,” says Gjelseth.

The requirements for the USCG type approval are stricter than the conditions companies have to meet to gain IMO approval for their BWTS. While Norwegian Greentech’s system is also IMO approved, by obtaining USCG approval, says Norwegian Greentech, its technology has satisfied the strictest demands for ballast water treatment systems.

“We are very proud of having completed a very demanding USCG approval process, which basically creates a solid platform for further growth,” adds Gjelseth. “We are constantly looking for new applications for our technology, but the U.S. market will of course get a lot of extra attention going forward,”