Wärtsilä develops design for 200-passenger expedition ships

Wärtsilä has booked an order to develop a customized design for up to six new luxury expedition cruise vessels capable of carrying 200 passengers. The ships will be owned and operated by Amundsen Expeditions and are targeted primarily at the growing Chinese market.

“The ships are designed to operate efficiently in both tropical and polar waters,” says Markku Miinala, General Manager, Ship Design Sales, Wärtsilä Marine. “Because of the harsh environment and often remote location of the cruise destinations, special attention has been given to ensuring the ships’ operational reliability.”

The Wärtsilä team has worked in close cooperation with Amundsen Expeditions to develop a concept that meets the owner’s precise specifications and requirements.

The vessels are designed to be fitted with a complete package of Wärtsilä solutions, including Wärtsilä 32 engines, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems for the abatement of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, electric propulsion, the Wärtsilä Nacos Platinum bridge system for navigation and communication, as well as Wärtsilä automation solutions.

The eventual supply package is likely to be supported by a 10-year maintenance agreement, which will ensure the safety, reliability, and efficiency of the vessels, while providing cost assurances for budgeting purposes.

“The design emphasizes Wärtsilä’s strength as a complete solutions provider. Our one-stop-shop capability, which allows the ship design to be combined with a complete package of onboard solutions, enables a truly integrated design. This results in the various onboard systems working seamlessly in harmony to provide the optimal level of reliability and efficiency, while keeping cost and time considerations under control,” says Maikel Arts, General Manager, Cruise Business, Wärtsilä Marine.

“We have great respect for Wärtsilä’s experience and broad portfolio of high quality solutions. This is important to us as these cruise ships are highly complex and require advanced design expertise. The cruise ships will feature all outside guest cabins, presidential suites, winter gardens and the latest environmental equipment. We appreciate Wärtsilä’s ongoing support in this project,” says Captain Rajko Zupan of Amundsen Expeditions, who has been actively involved in the ship’s design since the inception of the project.