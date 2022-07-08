Fincantieri Marine Group names Marco Galbiati CEO

Marco Galbiati, who has served as general manager of Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG) since 2018, has been appointed CEO, effective July 6.

Former CEO Dario Deste, who was recently promoted to lead the Naval Vessels Division of parent company Fincantieri, remains FMG’s president.

As FMG’s general manager, Galbiati has been heavily involved in all aspects of the business and its efforts to grow the workforce in support of important commercial and military contracts.

With nearly 3,000 employees, Fincantieri Marine Group operates three shipyards (Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and Fincantieri ACE Marine) all located on the Great Lakes within an hour from Green Bay, Wis.

Galbiati started his business career in 1996 with Sapio Group, an Italian market leader in the industrial and medical gases sector, where he served as the group financial controller.

He joined Fincantieri in 2007, holding leadership roles in various financial departments, ultimately rising to be head of financial planning and controls for the two most prominent business units: Naval Vessels and Cruise Ships.

He holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia.