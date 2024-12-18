ESG cuts steel for first of four new Saltchuck Marine escort tugs Written by Nick Blenkey









Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG), Panama City, Fla., reached an exciting milestone Dec 18, initiating steel cutting for the first of the four new advanced four new Robert Allan Ltd. designed RApport 2600 escort tugs that it is building for Saltchuk Marine at its Allanton shipyard.

As we reported when the order was announced in July, the four-tug contract marks the beginning of Saltchuk Marine’s long-term fleet renewal project, with the new escort tugs set to support West Coast port operations and to comply with EPA Tier 4 and California Air Resources Board (CARB) environmental requirements.

Attending the steel cutting ceremony were key members of Saltchuk’s leadership team. These high-performance vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2026.

“Our team is excited to begin construction on these state-of-the-art escort tugs for Saltchuk,” said Joey D’Isernia, chairman and CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. “We are confident these vessels will set a new standard for performance, providing exceptional service for Pacific Ocean operations.”

“Saltchuk could not ask for a better partner than ESG in building our next generation of harbor tugboats,” said Jason Childs, Saltchuk Marine’s president and CEO. “The improved physical and environmental performance of these four vessels set a new standard for tugboat design that will positively impact the marine industry and American commerce for the next several decades. The project’s progress with ESG’s leadership has been flawless in the initial phases.”

Eastern Shipbuilding Group has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality, resilient tugs on time and within budget. Over the last 20 years, ESG has successfully delivered 35 ship assist tugs, consistently meeting the demands of its clients.

VESSEL SPECIFICATIONS:

Customer – Saltchuk

Delivery – 2026

Type – Ship Assist/Escort Tug

Length, overall – 84’-0” (excluding fenders)

Breadth, moulded – 42’-0”

Depth, moulded – 14’-0”

Draft, navigation – 18’-7”

Accommodation for – 8 persons

Speed, ahead – 12 knots

Bollard Pull, minimum – 95 Short Tons (86.2 tonnes)

Main Engines – Caterpillar 3516E, EPA Tier 4, 3500 hp (2610 kW) @ 1,800 rpm

Thrusters – Schottel RudderPropeller SRP 510

Hawser Winch – Markey Machine DEPGF-52, 75HP, Single Drum Class II Winch