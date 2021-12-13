Detyens Shipyards wins $21.6 million MSC contract

Detyens Shipyards Inc., North Charleston, S.C., has been awarded a $21,604,117 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220522C4030) for a 118-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul/dry docking availability on the USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8).

USNS Arctic (T-AOE-8), formerly USS Arctic (AOE-8), is the third ship in the Supply class of fast combat support ships and has the speed to keep up with carrier strike groups.

The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $23,095,473.

Work will be performed at Detyens Shipyards in North Charleston and is expected to be completed by May 15, 2022.

The contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the beta.sam.gov website and seven offers were received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity