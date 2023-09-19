Conrad awarded $9.1 million USACE spud barge contract

Morgan City, La., headquartered shipbuilder Conrad Shipyard LLC, has been awarded a $9,106,800 firm-fixed-price contract to design, construct, test, and deliver a new steel spud barge. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.

Work will be performed in Morgan City, with an estimated completion date of April 14, 2025. Fiscal 2023 Plant Replacement Improvement Program funds in the amount of $9,106,800 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pa., is the contracting activity (W912BU-23-C-0033).